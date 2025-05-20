2 shot, 1 fatally, during argument inside Roseland business: Chicago police

Chopper 7 was over the scene of a Roseland, Chicago shooting near East 111th and South State streets on Monday afternoon.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were shot, one fatally, inside a business on Chicago's Far South Side on Monday afternoon, police said.

Police responded to the business in the Roseland neighborhood, near East 111th and South State streets, just after 4 p.m.

Two victims were arguing with someone when he took out a gun and fired shots at them, police said.

One of the victims, a 34-year-old man, was shot in the back. He was taken to Christ Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The second victim, a male of an unknown age, was shot in the head and arm. He was taken to the same hospital in critical condition.

The suspect is in custody, police said. He was transported to Roseland Hospital in good condition with injuries to his body.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

