Roseland families move into brand new homes, as part of effort to build 1K on Far South Side

CHICAGO -- Three Roseland families moved into their brand new homes Wednesday.

They are the start of the Hope Center Foundation's purpose to build 1,000 homes in communities of need.

It's been nearly 60 years since a newly constructed home has been sold in Roseland.

Now, there are more than just homes. For one grieving mother, moving in is her way of remembering her son.

Linda Brown-Wilson prayed for the very moment.

"We had a house fire, and we lost everything," Brown-Wilson said.

Since 2020, she and her husband were dependent on the help of family and friends, often changing clothes in public bathrooms. And then, life got even harder.

"I lost my son. So, this is bittersweet because he always, he was trying to help us get a home," Brown-Wilson said.

Now she has one.

As she wears her son's picture around her neck, she'll be decorating her new home, with her 3-year-old granddaughter. She is one of three new homeowners taking their keys, and a new TV.

As the Hope Center Foundation says welcome home, this is just the beginning.

"We have secured an additional 100 lots through the city and the county. So, in the spring, we will break ground on an additional 25 homes," Hope Center Foundation Executive Director Shenita Muse said.

In partnership with United Power, the foundation is on a mission to build 1,000 homes on the Far South Side of Chicago.

The organization takes families through a homebuyer program, so they understand the process and know how to make it last.

"That's the whole purpose of our home building is so that the people in this community can start with generational wealth," Hope Center Foundation CEO Rev. James Meeks said.

The wealth begins now for Brown-Wilson. Opening her house doors, she says she can hear the whisper of a proud son.

"I walked inside. I can feel my baby warm kiss on my chest, and said, 'Mom, I'm proud. I'm happy, well done,'" Brown-Wilson said.