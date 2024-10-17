Roz Varon offers pumpkin carving tips and tricks

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Former ABC7 Chicago traffic anchor Roz Varon stopped by ABC7 to offer some pumpkin carving tips and tricks Thursday morning.

Varon gave some guidance, so Val Warner, Terrell Brown, Tanja Babich, Tracy Butler and Diane Pathieu can attempt to carve real pumpkins provided by Sunberry Orchard & Pastures, Inc.

The group will be judged next Thursday on ABC7's 7 a.m. live streaming newscast by the owner of Sun Berry Orchards, Dennis Bazylyuk.

Varon said the trick to keeping her pumpkins so fresh-looking is to use ones made from Styrofoam.

Varon retired from ABC7 in April 2024.