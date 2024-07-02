The former New York City mayor has lost his law license.

Rudy Giuliani disbarred over 'false and misleading' statements on 2020 election

Rudy Giuliani has been disbarred, according to a decision handed down Tuesday by the Appellate Division First Department in New York.

Rudy Giuliani has been disbarred, according to a decision handed down Tuesday by the Appellate Division First Department in New York.

Rudy Giuliani has been disbarred, according to a decision handed down Tuesday by the Appellate Division First Department in New York.

Rudy Giuliani has been disbarred, according to a decision handed down Tuesday by the Appellate Division First Department in New York.

Rudy Giuliani's association with former President Donald Trump has cost him his law license.

Giuliani has been disbarred, according to a decision handed down Tuesday by the Appellate Division First Department in New York.

The ruling is a consequence of Giuliani's "demonstrably false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers, and the public at large in his capacity as lawyer for former President Donald J. Trump and the Trump campaign in connection with Trump's failed effort at reelection in 2020."

Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani talks to reporters as he leaves after his defamation trial in Washington, Friday, Dec. 15, 2023. AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.