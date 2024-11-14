24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Rumors of Jeremy Allen White lookalike contest in Chicago

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, November 14, 2024 6:49PM
Posters say the contest will happen on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Humboldt Park.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Jeremy Allen White Lookalike contest is reportedly coming to Chicago this weekend.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

White stars as Chef Carmy Berzatto on "The Bear" which is shot in and set in Chicago.

Posters around the city say The Jeremy Allen White lookalike competition will take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday on the "big hill" in Humboldt Park.

The posted says there will be a $50 cash prize for the winner and "some cigarettes."

Jeremy Allen White poses in the press room with the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series for "The Bear."
Jeremy Allen White poses in the press room with the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series for "The Bear."
Photo by Todd Williamson/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Content Services

It's unclear who's organizing the event but it follows several other recent celeb lookalike contests.

Last month a Timothée Chalamet contest went viral in New York City after the actor made a surprise appearance.

