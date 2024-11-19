Ukrainian community to mark 1,000 days since Russia invaded Ukraine with downtown rally, march

Joe Biden authorized Ukraine to use US-supplied long-range missiles to hit targets in Russia, and Vladimir Putin has threatened nuclear retaliation.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It has been 1,000 days since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and Mariya Dmytriv-Kapeniak says the grim milestone leaves her both disheartened and hopeful.

"I don't think anyone will give up their freedom at any cost," Dmytriv-Kapeniak said.

Dmytriv-Kapeniak is the president of the Illinois division of the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America. She says Ukraine's resolve to never submit to Russia is stronger than ever.

"Ukrainian people's resilience and bravery and being able to stand up to the bully, the aggressor is still a lesson today that really amazed people and United the efforts to join the cause," Dmytriv-Kapeniak said.

The developments in the war are being watched closely in the Chicago area, where there are more than 300,000 Ukrainians in the city and suburbs.

Olena Levko-Sendeha with the SelfReliance Association has been providing assistance to many refugees.

"People are scared. People are looking for a better tomorrow, a safe tomorrow for their families," Levko-Sendeha said.

However, Ukraine enters the winter with question marks over continued U.S. support under the incoming Trump administration.

"I hope and pray that United States as well as the rest of the world will help Ukraine to win this war," Levko-Sendeha said.

On Tuesday evening, Chicago's Ukrainian community will mark the 1,000 days with a rally and march on Michigan Avenue at 7 p.m.

The event will serve as a reminder of Ukraine's ongoing fight for democracy.