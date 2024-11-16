Salt Creek Ballet's The Nutcracker returns to Hinsdale for an enchanting 39th year

HINSDALE, Ill. (WLS) -- Salt Creek Ballet's critically acclaimed, The Nutcracker, will be returning for its 39th year at Hinsdale Central Auditorium, located at 5500 S. Grant St. Hinsdale. The performances will take place on Saturday, November 30th at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday, December 1st at 1 p.m. This enchanting production is the perfect way to embrace the holiday spirit and introduce children of all ages to the elegance and allure of classical dance and Tchaikovsky's music.

Witness the captivating tale of Clara and her heroic companion, the Nutcracker, as they engage in a thrilling battle against the Mouse King and embark on a magical journey. Along the way, they encounter animated toys, graceful snowflakes, enchanting flowers, and the mesmerizing Sugar Plum Fairy. Also joining the production are three guest dancers' courtesy of The Joffrey Ballet as well as several other international guest dancers hailing from Poland, Puerto Rico and Cuba.

Santa Claus will be available once again for a unique opportunity to take pictures for both performances on Saturday, November 30th. In addition, there will be a pre-performance talk beginning at 6 p.m. on November 30th. This discussion will focus on the dancers' artistic and emotional connections to Tchaikovsky's music, featuring a conversation between a dancer and a musician familiar with Tchaikovsky's work.

At Sunday's matinee (December 1st), Salt Creek Ballet will once again host the beloved Sugar Plum Party, a cherished annual event for families. Additionally, the Nutcracker Boutique will be open for all performances, offering a delightful selection of Nutcracker-themed holiday decorations and ornaments for purchase.

This production of The Nutcracker is led by Artistic Directors Erica De La O and Kristopher Wojtera. Salt Creek Ballet is a not-for-profit Illinois corporation supported in part by the Illinois Arts Council Agency through Federal funds provided by the National Endowment for the Arts and The Grover Hermann Foundation.

Salt Creek Ballet is offering the community the chance to "be an Angel" with their Angel Ticket program. With a small donation, you can purchase a Nutcracker ticket for an underprivileged child and their parent, giving them the gift of live theatre for the holidays. Donate here: saltcreekballet.org/ways-to-give/