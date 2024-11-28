Salvation Army welcomes Chicagoans for a homemade Thanksgiving meal

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Going on eight years, volunteers with the Salvation Army and Levy Hospitality Group have spent time away from their own families to ensure Chicagoans have a Thanksgiving meal.

Darren Ambrosy told ABC7 Chicago wasn't sure how or if he'd celebrate the holiday.

"I had no other plans for today. This is awesome," Ambrosy said.

At the Salvation Army Freedom Center he and so many others had a home to go to.

"They might not have good relations with their family or they're disconnected," Salvation Army Captain Nikki Hughes said. "So, they don't have family to come to. This is their family today."

"The open atmosphere they have here, the welcoming committee they have here," Ricardo Vara said.

"This is the Chicago way. This is how we live in Chicago," Waymond Orr said. "No one's a stranger in Chicago, everyone's a neighbor."

Levy Restaurants prepared more than 4,000 meals to share with the community.

Everything from turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and pumpkin pie.

Delicious home-cooked meals made from the heart for all.

Volunteers filled the room with smiles to many faces.

"I just have a lot to be grateful for and why not? There's people out there who really do need help and I don't mind helping them," Volunteer Chris Cichelli said.

"This is my second year coming here with my husband right next to me," Judy De Jesus said. "As you can see, he's enjoying such a good meal that they give every year. Thank you, Salvation Army. And thank you to places like this for anybody who come you feel welcome as a family."

For those with food insecurity or experiencing homelessness volunteers delivered over 1,000 meals with their mobile outreach team.

Organizers said they're so encouraged by this effort every year, they intend to do it as long as they can.

