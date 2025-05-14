"He was a kid who had everything going for him. He was a straight A student, he was working on his eagle scout project."

NorCal teen dies by suicide after falling victim to 'sextortion' scheme | What parents need to know

Four men are facing criminal charges for their role in an international sextortion case. One victim was a San Jose teenager who took his own life.

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Four men are facing criminal charges for their role in an international sextortion case one of their victims was a Northern California teenager who took his own life after being exploited online.

Pauline Stuart remembers her son Ryan Last for the many successes he had.

"He was a kid who had everything going for him, he was a straight A student, he was working on his eagle scout project, he was a second-degree black belt, he was part of the FFA," Stuart said.

If you are experiencing suicidal, substance use or other mental health crises please call or text the new three digit code at 988. You will reach a trained crisis counselor for free, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also go to 988lifeline.org or dial the current toll free number 800-273-8255 [ TALK ] .

But at just 17-years-old, Ryan took his own life after falling victim to an online scam called sextortion.

The San Jose teenager thought he was messaging a 20-year-old woman. It turned out the person on the other end was a man - with accomplices- threatening to share an intimate photo he sent if he didn't pay thousands of dollars.

"They're sitting in front of their computer, they're typing away they don't think of the person they're talking to as a person," Stuart said.

After relentless messages, Ryan sent $150, and left behind a suicide note describing how embarrassed he felt.

"I know he knows he could've came to me about anything but at that instant he was so scared," Stuart said.

On Friday, the Department of Justice announced four men from the Ivory Coast in West Africa, were arrested on criminal charges for their role in the international sextortion scheme that targeted Ryan and thousands of others.

"I'm so beyond grateful but I hope what they can do is use this to scare other people from doing this," Stuart said.

Stuart now travels throughout the country, using Ryan's story and her story to bring awareness.

"Let your kids know- first of all, you love them. But also let them know that any mistake you'll be there for," Stuart said.

The FBI says sextortion schemes are on the rise.

According to their Internet Crime Complaint Center, there were over 54,000 victims in 2024, up from 34,000 in 2023.

Many of the victims are children, the FBI saying over the last three years they've seen a significant increase in crimes targeting boys ages 14 to 17.

"I really truly can't sit down and do nothing while there's a chance that another family will lose their son," Stuart said.

Stuart and her family live in Oregon now. They take family trips to the beach to honor Ryan.