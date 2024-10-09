Savannah Bananas 2025 schedule brings exhibition baseball team to Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Guaranteed Rate Field will be going bananas next summer.

The Savannah Bananas are bringing their unique brand of baseball to Chicago's South Side. The lottery for tickets is open now.

Bananas designated runner Malachi "Flash tha Kid: Mitchell joined ABC7 Chicago Tuesday to talk more about it.

The team will be at Guaranteed Rate Field Friday and Saturday, Aug. 15-16, 2025.

"We couldn't be more excited to bring Banana Ball for the first time to Chicago," Bananas team owner Jesse Cole said. "Since starting our first tour in 2021, we've heard from thousands of fans hoping we'd bring the game to the city."

Visit thesavannahbananas.com for more information.