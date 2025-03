Driver killed in crash near Schaumburg, ISP says

COOK COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A person died in a crash in the north suburbs, police said Sunday.

The crash happened at about 12:22 a.m. on Illinois Route 53 south of Higgins Road near Schaumburg, Illinois State Police said.

Police said a Toyota Prius was stopped on IL-53 in the left lanes with no lights on.

A driver in a Dodge Ram crashed into the Prius.

The driver of the Prius died at the scene.

All lanes were shut down and reopened at about 5:17 a.m.

No other information was available.