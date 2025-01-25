Man wanted for robberies at 6 Schaumburg stores, police say

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (WLS) -- Police in Schaumburg released photos of the man wanted in a series of robberies.
Police said he has targeted six stores in the area near Algonquin Road and Meacham Road.
In each case, the masked suspect pulled out a gun and demanded cash and merchandise before taking off.
No one has been hurt.
The suspect is described 18-20 years old, between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10. He weighs around 155 pounds with a thin build and wears a dark hoodie, light gray sweatpants or joggers and black athletic shoes.
Police asked anyone with information to call their anonymous tip line at 847-348-7055.