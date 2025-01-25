24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Man wanted for robberies at 6 Schaumburg stores, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, January 25, 2025 1:33PM
Police released photos of a man wanted for at least six robberies in Schaumburg, Illinois near Algonquin Road and Meacham Road.

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (WLS) -- Police in Schaumburg released photos of the man wanted in a series of robberies.

Police said he has targeted six stores in the area near Algonquin Road and Meacham Road.

In each case, the masked suspect pulled out a gun and demanded cash and merchandise before taking off.

No one has been hurt.

The suspect is described 18-20 years old, between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10. He weighs around 155 pounds with a thin build and wears a dark hoodie, light gray sweatpants or joggers and black athletic shoes.

Police asked anyone with information to call their anonymous tip line at 847-348-7055.

