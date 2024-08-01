19-year-old man killed in apparent road rage shooting in Schiller Park identified

SCHILLER PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A man has been identified Thursday after police said he was killed in an apparent road rage shooting Tuesday evening in the northwest suburbs that also left a woman injured.

The victim has been identified as 19-year-old Malachi N. Johnson of Streamwood, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said.

Schiller Park police said officers responded to the 10000-block of Irving Park Road at 5:30 p.m. Two people were shot, one fatally, in the shooting.

Residents expressed safety concerns Wednesday after thedeadly shooting.

There, officers found two vehicles, one of which had two gunshot victims inside, police said. Police said Johnson, who was driving a Nissan Sentra, was fatally shot. His passenger, a woman, suffered gunshot wounds and was initially reported to be in stable condition.

Officers found five other people inside a Chevy Traverse: a man, a woman and three other people, who police described as "younger."

ABC7 spoke with one woman, Michelle Yarnell, who drove up onto the scene just after shots were fired.

"It shook me a little bit, you know, what I saw there," Yarnell said.

She described the chaotic scene that played out right in the middle of Irving Park Road, just steps from the Tri-State Tollway and a couple blocks from her home.

"The one car was in the middle lane going east," Yarnell said. "Both doors were open, passenger, driver's side doors were open. One woman was very frantic and another woman was trying to console her, and then I saw the gentleman laying on the ground, almost under the car."

Schiller Park police said they've spoken to everyone involved in the incident. No one has been arrested or charged, though that may change.

Investigators said both vehicles involved in the apparent road rage were traveling east bound here on Irving Park Road.

Police said the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public. Police did not provide any other information about the shooting.