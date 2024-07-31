WATCH LIVE

Man killed, woman injured in apparent road rage shooting in Schiller Park: police

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, July 31, 2024 3:36AM
An apparent road rage shooting in Schiller Park, Illinois left a man dead and a woman injured in the 10000-block of Irving Park Road, police said.

SCHILLER PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people were shot, one fatally, in an apparent road rage shooting in the northwest suburbs on Tuesday evening, police said.

Schiller Park police said officers responded to the 10000-block of Irving Park Road at 5:30 p.m.

There, officers found two vehicles, one of which had gunshot two victims inside, police said.

Police said a man, who was driving a Nissan Sentra, was fatally shot. His passenger, a woman, suffered gunshot wounds and is in stable condition.

Officers found five other people inside a Chevy Traverse: a man, a woman and three other people, who police described as "younger."

Police said the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

Police did not immediately say whether anyone was in custody or provide any other information about the shooting.

