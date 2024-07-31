Schiller Park residents concerned after deadly road rage shooting: 'I don't want to live in fear'

SCHILLER PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Residents expressed safety concerns Wednesday after a deadly apparent road rage shooting Tuesday evening in the northwest suburbs.

Schiller Park police said officers responded to the 10000-block of Irving Park Road at 5:30 p.m. Two people were shot, one fatally, in the shooting.

There, officers found two vehicles, one of which had two gunshot victims inside, police said. Police said a man, who was driving a Nissan Sentra, was fatally shot. His passenger, a woman, suffered gunshot wounds and is in stable condition.

The man who was killed has not ye been identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

Officers found five other people inside a Chevy Traverse: a man, a woman and three other people, who police described as "younger."

ABC7 spoke with one woman, Michelle Yarnell, who drove up onto the scene just after shots were fired.

"It shook me a little bit, you know, what I saw there," Yarnell said.

She described the chaotic scene that played out right in the middle of Irving Park Road, just steps from the Tri-State Tollway and a couple blocks from her home.

"The one car was in the middle lane going east," Yarnell said. "Both doors were open, passenger, driver's side doors were open. One woman was very frantic and another woman was trying to console her, and then I saw the gentleman laying on the ground, almost under the car."

Shattered glass was still in the street Wednesday, serving as a reminder of the violence that played out at the peak of the evening rush hour on Tuesday.

One resident who lives just steps from the scene said he's not surprised by what happened, blaming what he considers extreme traffic congestion.

Schiller Park police said they've spoken to everyone involved in the incident. No one has been arrested or charged, though that may change.

With a man shot dead and a woman injured, some people who live nearby said avoiding conflict on the roads will stay top of mind.

"I don't want to live scared. I don't want to live in fear," Yarnell said. "But it's always something now that you have to be conscious of, because you never know."

Investigators said both vehicles involved in the apparent road rage were traveling east bound here on Irving Park Road. People who saw the aftermath said there were no signs of a collision, and yet shots were fired.

Police said the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public. Police did not provide any other information about the shooting.