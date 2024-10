School bus and semi crash in North Chicago, video shows

The crash happened near IL-137 and U.S. 41 in North Chicago, Illinois.

School bus and semi crash in North Chicago, video shows

School bus and semi crash in North Chicago, video shows The crash happened near IL-137 and U.S. 41 in North Chicago, Illinois.

School bus and semi crash in North Chicago, video shows The crash happened near IL-137 and U.S. 41 in North Chicago, Illinois.

School bus and semi crash in North Chicago, video shows The crash happened near IL-137 and U.S. 41 in North Chicago, Illinois.

LAKE COUNTY (WLS) -- A school bus and a semi were involved in a crash in the north suburbs.

Video captured by ABC7 Chicago shows as the yellow school bus is being towed with extensive damage.

The crash happened near IL-137 and US Route 41 in North Chicago.

Police have not released any information regarding the crash.

The extent of people's injuries was unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.