After School Matters to celebrate fashion and philanthropy at Sneaker Ball 2025

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One of After School Matters' most anticipated events will take place Friday, April 25 at Chicago's Punch Bowl Social.

Sport your coolest "kicks" and party in style at this year's Sneaker Ball in support the futures of Chicago's teens.

This one-of-a-kind celebration features performances and activations by After School Matters teens, games, live music, food, drinks, and so much more.

Proceeds from Sneaker Ball support the After School Matters Stipend Fund, which helps provide paid after-school and summer program opportunities for Chicago teens to explore their passion and talents in the arts, communications and leadership, sports, and STEM across Chicago.

To purchase tickets and for more information visit https://afterschoolmatters.org/event/sneaker-ball-2025/.