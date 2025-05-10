Cassie Ventura could take the stand as soon as Monday in Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial

Among the topics likely to be raised in Cassie Ventura's testimony is 2016 footage that shows Sean "Diddy" Combs grabbing, kicking and dragging her.

Among the topics likely to be raised in Cassie Ventura's testimony is 2016 footage that shows Sean "Diddy" Combs grabbing, kicking and dragging her.

Among the topics likely to be raised in Cassie Ventura's testimony is 2016 footage that shows Sean "Diddy" Combs grabbing, kicking and dragging her.

Among the topics likely to be raised in Cassie Ventura's testimony is 2016 footage that shows Sean "Diddy" Combs grabbing, kicking and dragging her.

NEW YORK -- Cassie Ventura, the former girlfriend of Sean "Diddy" Combs and one of his accusers, could take the stand as early as Monday as one of the first three witnesses called in the government's sex-trafficking case against the music mogul.

Prosecutors indicated in court on Friday that they would call two "quick" witnesses before calling "Victim 1," whose testimony will take up most of the first week. Ventura, who is pregnant with her third child and due to deliver next month, is referred to as "Victim 1" in the indictment but has agreed to testify in her own name.

SEE ALSO | Jury for Sean 'Diddy' Combs sex trafficking trial to be finalized next week

Prosecutors allege Combs coerced her into having sex with male prostitutes, according to the indictment. Combs' attorneys have said all sex was consensual.

Combs' defense team said in court they plan to argue that Ventura had a propensity for violence toward Combs during their relationship, which lasted approximately 11 years, from 2007 to 2018.

"We are going to take the position that there was mutual violence in their relationship," defense attorney Marc Agnifilo said in court Friday.

"That there was hitting on both sides," Agnifilo added. "We're probably going to refer to it as domestic violence."

READ MORE | Sean 'Diddy' Combs' says he's 'a little nervous' as sex trafficking trial gets underway

The defense attorneys said they may want to ask Ventura about violent interactions they say she's had unrelated to the allegations in this case, which they allege will discredit the claim Combs coerced her into sexual activity. The judge said he would rule on that Monday.

Combs nodded when his lawyer Alexandra Shapiro said, "The dynamic between these two individuals is at the very heart of this case."

Ventura's attorney, Douglas Wilder, declined to comment when contacted by CNN.

Combs has pleaded not guilty to charges that include racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. If convicted on all charges, he could be sentenced to life in prison.

SEE ALSO | Judge allows Cassie video to be shown at Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial

Among the topics likely to be raised in Ventura's testimony is hotel surveillance footage from 2016 that shows Combs grabbing, kicking and dragging her.

Despite attempts by his attorneys to exclude the footage from evidence, Judge Arun Subramanian issued a ruling last month that it could be shown to the jury at trial.

After CNN first published video of the incident last May, Combs posted an apology on his Instagram account, saying, "My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video."

Jury selection and opening statements

Jury selection was initially set to be finalized on Friday, but Judge Subramanian expressed concern that some prospective jurors could get cold feet before the start of opening statements on Monday.

The judge struck two jurors from the prospective pool of 45, reducing the overall pool to 43. One woman who was qualified earlier in the week contacted the court expressing issues of personal well-being, defense attorney Marc Agnifilo said in court. A man was struck from the pool because he didn't disclose an open lawsuit he's pursuing against the city of New York during questioning.

"We may be in a situation where on Monday we're starting out already down some alternate jurors," the judge said.

RELATED | A timeline of the rise and fall of Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Assistant US attorney Maurene Comey said the government "strongly oppose" any delays.

"If one raises his or her hand and says I have an issue we could have an avalanche effect," she said. "We are also working against a clock on our end which we're very cognizant of next week."

Judge Subramanian said the pool of 43 will be called to arrive by 8:30am Monday morning, so they can start opening statements at 9:30 as originally planned.

The trial is anticipated to last eight weeks.

CNN's Elizabeth Wagmeister contributed to this report.

(The-CNN-Wire & 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)