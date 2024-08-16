Search ongoing for 27-year-old Naperville native, whose car, belongings found on SC railroad tracks

Jessica Rapsys, currently living in Florida, was traveling to see family, police said

A search is ongoing for Naperville native Jessica Rapsys, who's been missing for days from Creek Plantation in Allendale, SC, police said.

ALLENDALE, S.C. -- There's a search happening now for a woman originally from Naperville.

Jessica Rapsys, 27, disappeared while traveling from Florida to South Carolina to visit family, WJBF reported.

She was last seen Tuesday evening in Allendale, South Carolina.

Police found her car abandoned later that night, stuck on railroad tracks. The woman's keys, shoes and cell phone were still inside.

The local sheriff said the search effort includes helicopters and a team of dogs.

He said her car was still warm, but had been sitting for a while on private property on Creek Plantation.

Rapsys was most recently living in Jacksonville, Florida.

Those who believe they might have information on her disappearance or where she might be are asked to call the Allendale County Sheriff's Office at (803) 584-7067, or leave a tip with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, or SLED, through Crimestoppers at www.888crimesc.com or by phone at 1-888-CRIMESC or 1-888-274-6372.

ABC News contributed to this report.