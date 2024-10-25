Sears Sunken Garden on West Side being restored, thanks to community

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A long-neglected historic treasure on Chicago's West Side is getting new life.

The Sears Sunken Garden was originally built in 1907 in North Lawndale for the benefit of Sears workers, back when the company's headquarters was across the street.

Now, it is being restored, all thanks to the community.

Architecture critic Lee Bey joined ABC7 Chicago Thursday to talk more about it.

He also discussed the restoration and reopening of Botany Pond, a beautiful Olmsted Brothers design from 1903 on the University of Chicago campus.

And he touched on his favorite hidden spot, Auburn Park at 78th Street and Eggleston Avenue.