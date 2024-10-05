Photography show to celebrate 'Overlooked Architecture of Chicago's South Side'

A photography show at The Block House Gallery will feature Lee Bey's "Southern Exposure: The Overlooked Architecture of Chicago's South Side."

A photography show at The Block House Gallery will feature Lee Bey's "Southern Exposure: The Overlooked Architecture of Chicago's South Side."

A photography show at The Block House Gallery will feature Lee Bey's "Southern Exposure: The Overlooked Architecture of Chicago's South Side."

A photography show at The Block House Gallery will feature Lee Bey's "Southern Exposure: The Overlooked Architecture of Chicago's South Side."

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7 Architecture Critic Lee Bey joined ABC7 Friday evening to discuss some historic sculptures in the city, as well as an upcoming photography show featuring a gallery from his photo book focused on the often overlooked architecture of the city's South Side.

The Alexander Calder sculpture "Flamingo" in Federal Plaza was unveiled 50 years ago this month. It's just one example of the iconic sculptures that are part of the fabric of Chicago.

There are so many famous sculptures around the city.

The untitled Picasso sculpture in Daley Plaza, sometimes called "The Elephant," was installed back in 1967. Lee discussed how significant the piece is for the city.

The full interview can be viewed in the player above.

It's been five years since the publication of Bey's photo book, "Southern Exposure: The Overlooked Architecture of Chicago's South Side."

A new gallery show in Pullman with will feature the photos. The opening reception for the new photography show celebrating South Side architecture is Saturday at 6 p.m. at The Block House Gallery.