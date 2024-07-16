Season two of hit true-crime series 'Betrayal' announces release date

"Betrayal: A Father's Secret" investigates one man's secret, one that leaves his family fearing for their lives

LOS ANGELES -- "Betrayal," the hit true-crime docuseries, is returning for a season two.

The series, based on the true-crime podcast of the same name, was originally released in 2023, where "Betrayal: The Perfect Husband" told the story of a woman who "uncovers the devious double life of her teacher of the year husband after he is arrested for sexually assaulting one of his teen students."

Now, ABC News Studios has announced that "Betrayal" is coming back for a second season titled "Betrayal: A Father's Secret." The new season "follows Ashley Lytton, a Utah wife and mother of three, as she unearths her husband Jason's secret, leaving her fearing for her family's safety and future," says the studio.

The three-part docuseries features interviews with Ashley, her immediate family members, close friends, therapist, divorce lawyer and the law enforcement involved in the case, as well as archival footage.

"Betrayal: A Father's Secret" begins streaming Tuesday, July 30 only on Hulu.

