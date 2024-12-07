'Secret Chicago' shares top 5 fun holiday events, attractions across city

"Secret Chicago" joined ABC7 to share a list of their top-five fun holiday events and attractions across the city.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The holiday season has arrived in Chicago.

With the weather warming up this weekend, it is the perfect time to check out events happening all over the city.

"Secret Chicago" is your guide to everything going on. With millions of followers on social media, they share the low-down on everything from big attractions to hidden treasures.

Secret Chicago guide Masen Anthony Colucci joined ABC7 Friday to share his top five list of things to do:

1. Ice Skating at Maggie Daley Ribbon

2. Fire and Ice Sauna Experience at North Avenue Beach

3. One of a Kind Show at The Mart

4. Hot Tub Boats on Chicago River

5. Winterland at Nay Pier

The full interview can be viewed in the video player above.

You can find more fun things to do around the city at secretchicago.com.