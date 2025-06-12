Giannoulias to speak on reports Texas police illegally accessed IL license plate reader data

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias will speak Thursday morning on reports that Texas police illegally accessed Illinois automatic license plate reader data to track down a woman for an abortion care-related matter.

Giannoulias will announce new measures aimed at preventing further abuse, a news release from his office said.

In 2023, Giannoulias spearheaded first-in-the-nation legislation making it illegal for law enforcement in other states to use license plate cameras to track or penalize individuals seeking abortion care or criminalize a person's immigration status, the release said.

Under the act, which took effect in 2024, law enforcement agencies must attest that license plate data will not be used to prosecute or enforce another state's laws pertaining to abortion care or immigration status, the release said.

Giannoulias is expected to speak at 11 a.m.

