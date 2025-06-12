National Pet Month: Dog training expert shares tips for pet owners

CHICAGO (WLS) -- June is National Pet Month, and dog owners know they can sometimes be a handful.

We love our dogs, but most of them have at least one behavioral issue, like pouncing on people or begging at the table.

ABC7 was joined in studio Wednesday by an expert with some tips on how to modify those behaviors.

Ruth Crisler, founder and head trainer at "See Spot Run" offered some good advice.

Crisler explained why dog training is important, the most important things to train dogs to do or not do, what the average dog owner can do to train their pets, and how someone can know if they need a professional trainer.

The full interview can be viewed in the video player above.

More information about See Spot Run can be found on their website.