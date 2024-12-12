Selecting the next Chicago St/ Patrick's Day Parade queen

This year is the 70th annual parade and you could be the next parade queen.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- While most of us are busy with the winter holiday season, plans are already under way for a big spring holiday event: The St. Patrick's Day Parade!

The reigning St. Patrick's Day Parade Queen, Grace O'Connor is joining ABC7 Thursday to talk about what the duties of being a queen of the parade are and how the contest for a new queen works.

Contest FAQ:

1. When is the Contest? Sunday, January 12, 2025

2. Where is the Contest?

Plumbers Hall in the Stephen M. Bailey Auditorium

1340 W. Washington Blvd., Chicago, Illinois 60607

3. Is there an application fee?

Yes, there is a fee of $25.00. The fee can be paid online at www.chicagostpatsparade.com or by check.

Make check payable to Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parade.

4. Can my family attend?

Yes, family may come, but there is limited space so we ask that you limit your guests to immediate

family members.

5. What are the requirements?

a. Any girl of Irish ancestry

b. Must be between the ages of 18-29 years old.

c. Send a snapshot with name, age, address, phone number and a brief biography and explanation on

why you would like to be Queen.

6. Where do I apply? The application can be found on our website at

www.chicagostpatricksdayparade.org

7. What is the deadline for entering? Tuesday, January 6, 2025

8. What is the dress code?

Semi-formal dress is preferable, but please no cocktail dresses, formals or slacks.

9. What time is the contest?

For the girls chosen to be in the contest, registration begins at 10:00 a.m. must be prompt. The contest

will begin at 12 Noon.

10. How many judges? There are approximately 20 judges.

11. What is the format for the contest?

There are: First two rounds - all contestants participate

Third round - 40 finalists remaining

Fourth round - 10 finalists remaining

Fifth round - 5 finalists remaining

(The Queen is chosen and the remaining four will be the Queen's Court)

12. Are there any instructions prior to contest?

Yes, we have a staff of people who will guide you through the process prior to the contest.

13. If I am chosen queen, what is expected of me?

You are required to be available to attend various functions as the acting Queen for the two weeks prior

to the St. Patrick's Day Parade. You will also be invited to appear at many events throughout the year.

14. If I am chosen to be part of the queen's court, what is expected of me?

You are required to be available to attend various functions as the acting Queen's Court for the two

weeks prior to the St. Patrick's Day Parade. You will also be invited to appear at many events

throughout the year.