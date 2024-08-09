WATCH LIVE

Semi truck driver leads police on chase in Schererville before crashing

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, August 9, 2024 3:29AM
Semi truck driver leads police on chase in NW Indiana before crashing
A man driving a semi truck led police on a chase through Northwest Indiana before eventually crashing.

SCHERERVILLE, Ind. (WLS) -- A man driving a semi truck led police on a chase through Northwest Indiana before eventually crashing.

The incident happened in Schererville, at the start of the evening rush hour. Police said they got a call about a man in a semi threatening another person.

Officers found the driver on US-30, but that driver kept going onto Route 41.

Eventually, the semi hit stop sticks that police had put down and ran into multiple vehicles, including a police SUV.

Video of the aftermath was posted on the Citizen ap.

The semi driver is now in the hospital. A police investigation is ongoing.

