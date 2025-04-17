'Senior assassins' incident prompts police response in Portage, Indiana after 911 call

PORTAGE, Ind. (WLS) -- Police in Portage, Indiana are urging students and parents to find an alternative to the popular "Senior Assassin" water gun game.

The game involves teenagers with squirt guns who hide out and chase each other.

It's not illegal, but it leads to some chaos and confusion among community members when the water guns are mistaken for firearms.

Last weekend in Portage, police responded to an incident involving the game.

Police said a caller to 9-1-1 reported an incident at a restaurant of a disturbance involving multiple people in a restaurant parking lot.

The caller told police two SUVs wore blocking in a sedan and that a person was being chased by armed people with firearms.

Officers responded and the teens were compliant with them and it was discovered that the firearms were actually toys, police said.