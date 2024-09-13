Annual Septemberfest returns to Eataly Chicago this month

Septemberfest soon returns to Eataly.

Septemberfest soon returns to Eataly.

Septemberfest soon returns to Eataly.

Septemberfest soon returns to Eataly.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The annual "Septemberfest" is returning to Chicago.

It is hosted by Eataly Chicago in River North. It's a night full of unlimited food and fun.

It is happening on Friday, Sept. 20, and there are still tickets available.

SEE ALSO: Festival Friday with Diane Pathieu

Chef Diego Puddu, the culinary director for Eataly North America, stopped by ABC7 Chicago on Friday to talk more about the upcoming event.

He also showed off Eataly's Parmigiano Reggiano, Tiramisu della Nonna, caprese, Salsiccia con Peperonata and cannolis.

Tickets for the event are $140. Early bird tickets were $100, but have since sold out.

To learn more about tickets and the event, click here.

Eataly is located at 43 E. Ohio St.