Festival Friday with Diane Pathieu

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's time to soak up some art, shop for some fresh produce and sip some tea while you're at it!

Discover the best of the Midwest as Green City Market in Lincoln Park is back with dozens of local, sustainable farmers and food producers, community programs for all ages, and more, it runs now through October.

Last year, the popular farmers market welcomed over 400,000 customers.

Art on the Mart, the innovative digital art project that transforms the Merchandise Mart into a larger-than-life canvas is back and it begins with a new commission by internationally renowned artist NoraTurato.

The launch of Turato's projection, will coincide with Expo Chicago's 11th year.

You can view the art projected on the Merchandise Mart nightly at 8:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. from April 12 to June 5.

It's the 40th year for the Chicago Latino Film Festival!

What started with just 14 films projected onto a concrete wall, now screens close to 100 films from all over Latin America, the Caribbean, Spain, Portugal and the U-S

The film Festival runs April 11 through the 22.

Calling all tea lovers!

It's the first ever Chicago Tea Festival celebrating the world of tea and bringing together tea lovers from all parts of the globe!

This two-day weekend event will bring together tea lovers from all over the globe to discover new flavors, engage in fun discussions, and taste a variety of teas provided by various vendors.

It will be held at the Copernicus Center in the 5200-block of West Lawrence.