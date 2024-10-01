Fiery crash kills 7 co-workers in North Carolina: 'Worst scene I have seen.'

A Robeson County community is mourning the loss of seven people who were killed in a fiery car crash last Thursday. They were all co-workers at the Steven Roberts Original Desserts Company

A Robeson County community is mourning the loss of seven people who were killed in a fiery car crash last Thursday. They were all co-workers at the Steven Roberts Original Desserts Company

A Robeson County community is mourning the loss of seven people who were killed in a fiery car crash last Thursday. They were all co-workers at the Steven Roberts Original Desserts Company

A Robeson County community is mourning the loss of seven people who were killed in a fiery car crash last Thursday. They were all co-workers at the Steven Roberts Original Desserts Company

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. -- A North Carolina community is looking for answers after seven people were killed in a fiery car crash last Thursday.

The crash victims' names haven't been made public as their bodies are still being positively identified. However, the Steven Roberts Original Desserts Company confirms that the seven who died worked here. Representatives say they hung bows out front to honor the victims.

"When you're sitting there talking about seven bodies and then four of them burning in the way they did and then having to actually remove the bodies from the vehicle, that that does leave a lasting impression on you," said Justin Hunt, the fire chief of the Deep Branch Fire Department.

Authorities say seven people were traveling west on NC 711 near Pembroke, North Carolina in an SUV. It went left of center--sideswiping another car. Then the SUV crashed with a utility truck and ran off the road into a swamp before catching fire. Three people were ejected from the car while four were stuck inside as the SUV went up in flames.

"I've been in the emergency services for 20 years, and by far this was the worst scene I have seen," Hunt said.

The car that was sideswiped left the scene while the truck driver who was hit is expected to be okay. But six of the seven victims' remains are still being examined by the state's medical examiner's office.

Authorities say speed was a factor, and Hunt urges people to be more cautious on the roads.

"Try to leave home a little earlier than normal. Give yourself that extra allowance of time to say, 'Hey, I don't got to run 60 or 70 to get there.'"