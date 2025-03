Cattle truck flips over on expressway ramp in NW Indiana | LIVE

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- A truck hauling cattle flipped on its side on an expressway ramp in northwest Indiana Friday morning, Indiana State Police said.

Shortly before 8 a.m., state police said the truck flipped over on the ramp from northbound I-56 to westbound I-80/94.

The truck was fully loaded with 127 cows, police said. The cows did not get loose but their status is unknown.

Indiana State Police are saying this will be an extended operation