Several tenants in South Side apartment building given 2-day notice to vacate: 'Shouldn't be legal'

Frontline Real Estate Partners, the new owners of the Chicago apartments in the 6100-block of South King Drive, said they have no comment.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Dozens of tenants of an apartment building on Chicago's South Side have been given a two-day notice to vacate.

That notice says it is from the city of Chicago, and that the building in the 6100-block of South King Drive is unsafe and dangerous.

There are more than 70 units in the apartment building.

Gene Bolden has lived in his apartment for the last seven years. Among the many maintenance issues, it has holes in the ceiling, plumbing leaks throughout and a shattered front window.

Bolden's apartment is in bad shape, but he says he's mostly paid up on rent and he has nowhere to go.

Bolden and his neighbors all got a notice posted on their doors, allegedly from the city, just Monday, informing them they need to move out of their apartment units by Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. Few have any idea what they are going to do.

"I'm hoping and praying I don't have to go back to the shelter," said resident Leticia Brown.

The residents say the former owners of the building never made repairs and ultimately went into bankruptcy.

When ABC7 reached out to the new owners, Frontline Real Estate Partners, they told us they had no comment.

In the meantime, David Wilson with the Metropolitan Tenants Association is meeting with residents, looking for a solution.

"It shouldn't be legal to tell people, in three days, to be out. It shouldn't be legal," Wilson said.

Many of the residents say they have leases to the apartments, and they have paid rent. They do not understand how forcing them to vacate can be legal.

Residents are hoping for a last-minute extension or some kind of relief.

"What do you do? Pray to God, and hopefully not be put out on the street, and hopefully go somewhere by 9 o'clock in the morning," said resident Andre Taylor.

The clock is ticking for residents. Officials with the Metropolitan Tenants Association say they plan to work all night on this and hope to find a solution before the tenants are forced to vacate in the morning.

Chicago's Department of Law told ABC7 that this property is the subject of active litigation, and therefore, it cannot comment. The Law Department said if a statement is issued, it will come from the Department of Buildings.