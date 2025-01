Shedd Aquarium announces free admission days for Illinois residents

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Shedd Aquarium has announced a list of free-entry days for the first half of the year.

Tuesday is the first day of free admission if you're an Illinois resident with a valid ID.

Online ticket reservations are available for those who would like to plan ahead with a $5 convenience fee per order.

Walk-up reservations are available, but they might sell out. To reserve tickets for free - call 312-939-2438 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

2025 Free Days

January 7 - 9

January 14 - 21

January 28 - 30

February 4 - 6

February 11 - 13

February 18 - 20

February 25 - 27

2025 Free Nights (5 p.m. - 9 p.m.)

March 4, 11, 18, 25

April 1, 8, 15, 22, 29

May 6, 13, 20, 27

