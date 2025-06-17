Deputy catches young girl running on busy WI road, video shows

A sheriff's deputy in Kenosha County, Wisconsin, helped safely reunite a little girl with her mother after the girl dashed out along a busy road on Sunday, June 15.

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Office, the mother asked Sheriff's Deputy McKenzie Brown for help catching her six-year-old daughter.

Brown quickly got out of her squad car and chased after the little girl, eventually guiding her to safety and chatting with her as her mom caught up to them.

Brown helped bring the girl back home, which the sheriff's office described as "a simple, powerful image of compassion in action."

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Office posted bodycam footage of Brown's rescue on Facebook on Monday, June 16.