Shooting reported at Matteson Amazon fulfillment center

MATTESON, Ill. (WLS) -- A shooting was reported inside an Amazon fulfillment center in south suburban Matteson Monday morning, Matteson police said.

The shooting took place at about 12:30 a.m. at the facility at 7001 Vollmer Road, police said.

It is not known how many people were involved in the shooting.

Police said there is no immediate threat to homes or businesses in the area.

Further details were not immediately available.