Aldermen, business leaders offer $2.5M to bring back ShotSpotter

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Community leaders again called on the mayor to reactivate ShotSpotter on Tuesday.

However, this time they offered to fund $2.5 million to help the city pay the annual $9.6 million cost.

They said the money would come from private funding.

ShotSpotter devices were deactivated across the city two weeks ago.

Businesses have also offered to help cover interim costs of ShotSpotter for 15 months until the city implements a permanent technology.

Mayor Brandon Johnson has said he's looking for a replacement for the gunshot detection technology.