The Simple Good to host citywide scavenger hunt to support Chicago's youth

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Simple Good, a Chicago-based nonprofit dedicated to empowering youth through social-emotional learning and mindfulness-based arts programming, is inviting everyone to join its 10th Annual Hunt for Good, a citywide art scavenger hunt and community celebration - taking place June 28, 2025 at Willis Tower.

Rooted in the belief that positivity is a universal value that connects us all, The Simple Good provides youth across Chicago with the tools to explore, express, and share their own version of the simple good - building the emotional resilience and leadership skills they need to thrive. Through in-school and community-based programming, TSG reaches hundreds of students each year with transformative learning experiences centered in art, storytelling and self-reflection.

"At a time when arts programs are being cut from schools, and youth mental health is more vulnerable than ever, our work ensures students still have access to the emotional and creative tools they need to succeed," said The Simple Good Founder and CEO Priya Shah. "Events like Hunt for Good allow us to continue this work - while bringing our broader community into the experience. We are excited to celebrate a decade of galvanizing Chicago to search and spread good throughout our City through this fundraiser!"

Hunt for Good is a unique three-hour urban scavenger hunt designed to connect participants with Chicago's vibrant public art, culture and community while solving creative challenges across the city. Proceeds from the event directly fund The Simple Good's Summer Youth Arts Programs, which bring social-emotional learning and mindfulness to classrooms in underserved communities throughout Chicago.

This year's milestone event will feature a dynamic afterparty at Willis Tower's rooftop terrace, food and drink vendor activations and community storytelling - all in support of youth discovering their voice and purpose through the arts.

Ways to Get Involved:

Join as a participant - Sign up solo or with a team and compete in this interactive experience.

Sponsor or partner with the event - Gain brand exposure while supporting a mission-driven cause.

Donate or contribute items - Support youth programs through in-kind donations or direct gifts.

To learn more, register, or get involved, visit www.thesimplegood.org/hfg.