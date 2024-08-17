WATCH LIVE

27-year-old bicyclist dies 3 weeks after being hit by vehicle in Skokie, officials say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, August 17, 2024 5:08PM
SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- A bicyclist who was critically injured after a crash last month in the north suburbs died Thursday.

A 27-year-old man was riding a bicycle near Skokie Boulevard and Gross Point Road in Skokie when he was hit by a vehicle in the intersection, police said.

The man passed away three weeks after the crash. He has been identified as Joseph Center, the Cook County Medical Examiner said.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene after the crash, police said.

The North Regional Major Crimes Task Force, Major Crash Assist Team was assisting the Skokie police with the investigation into the crash.

It was not immediately known if any charges or citations were filed.

No further information was available.

