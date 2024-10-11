WATCH LIVE

School bus crashes into house in Skokie, Chopper 7 video shows

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, October 11, 2024 7:22PM
School bus crashes into Skokie home
A school bus appears to have crashed into a Skokie home Friday afternoon.

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- Chopper 7 was over the scene after a school bus crashed into a house in the north suburbs.

The crash happened sometime Friday afternoon in the 4300 block of Howard Street in Skokie.

A school bus could be seen on the lawn of the home near the side of the building, and there was extensive damage to an exterior wall of the house.

It was not yet known how many people were on the bus or if there was anyone inside the home at the time of the crash, or if there were any injuries.

First responders could be seen near the site of the crash, and a passenger vehicle with frontal damage could be seen loaded onto a tow truck.

No further information was immediately available. ABC7 has reached out to local authorities.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.

