2 injured in serious 3-car crash in Skokie, fire officials say

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people were injured in a serious north suburban crash overnight, fire officials said on Saturday morning.

The three-car crash happened in Skokie near Church and Keeler. One of the vehicles involved rolled over, and it appears that several parked cars were also hit and damaged.

The fire chief said two people were hospitalized, and at least one of them suffered serious injuries.

What led up to the crash was not immediately clear.

ABC7 is working to if anyone was cited.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the crash.

