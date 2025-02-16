Boil order continues for Sunday as Skokie residents clean up damage left by water main break

At the earliest, the boil order in Skokie could be lifted on Sunday evening.

At the earliest, the boil order in Skokie could be lifted on Sunday evening.

At the earliest, the boil order in Skokie could be lifted on Sunday evening.

At the earliest, the boil order in Skokie could be lifted on Sunday evening.

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- Although that large water main break has been repaired, people in Skokie are still waiting for clean water.

It's been a tough 48 hours, as many lives have been disrupted following the water main break that took place Friday.

Both homes and cars were damaged by the flooding.

The Illinois EPA requires two samples of clean water 24 hours apart to lift the boil order.

The boil order in Evanston was lifted on Saturday.

However, those living in Skokie have to wait a little longer before the notice is lifted, assuring that the water is safe to drink.

At the earliest, the boil order in Skokie could be lifted on Sunday evening.

However, officials must approve the results of the latest round of water samples before that can happen.

Free water bottles will be distributed at Sketchbook Brewing on Sunday from 7 to 9:30 a.m.

To see latest updates from the village, click here. https://www.skokie.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1078

Chopper 7 was over the impacted area after the water main break, giving a bird's eye view of the scale of a situation that one Skokie official called unprecedented for the village.

An ABC Plumbing truck was seen stuck in the icy water as a water main break caused flooding in Skokie on Friday morning.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Boil order continues for 2nd day, crews repair large water main break in Skokie