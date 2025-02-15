Boil order enters 2nd day as crews work to repair large water main break in Skokie

Skokie water update: After a water main break caused Skokie flooding Friday, a boil water order is in effect for the village and parts of Evanston.

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- Crews are still working to repair a massive water main break in Skokie, where a boil water remains in effect on Saturday.

The break caused streets to flood ahead of frigid weather early Friday morning.

Skokie village officials say they are working to restore water pressure as soon as possible.

Officials said water will need to be tested, which may take several hours, before the boil order is lifted.

People living there and in parts of Evanston are still under a boil order on Saturday.

The boil water order impacts Evanston areas bordered by Glenview Road and Isabella Street to Green Bay Road, from Green Bay Road to McCormick Boulevard, from McCormick Boulevard to Elgin Road and Simpson Street, from Simpson Street to Crawford Avenue, from Crawford Avenue to Harrison Street and from Harrison Street to Princeton Avenue and Glenview Road.

That boil order is expected to remain in effect until at least Saturday night.

Bulldozers could be seen grinding away on Friday night, even as snow was falling, slowing recovery efforts.

One homeowner, who says she is stuck in her Skokie home amid a large water main break in the area, spoke with ABC7 on Friday morning.

Of course, the freezing temperatures have only made cleanup efforts that much more challenging, and potentially dangerous.

Skokie officials say they responded to the water main break after 5 a.m. Friday near East Prairie and Emerson.

Homes and vehicles across several blocks were flooded, with some people even stuck inside their homes temporarily.

Chopper 7 was over the impacted area after the water main break, giving you a bird's eye view of the scale of this situation that one Skokie official called unprecedented for the village.

An ABC Plumbing truck was seen stuck in the icy water as a water main break caused flooding in Skokie on Friday morning.

Business owners are also feeling the impact.

Hospital services, nearby schools and Skokie businesses were also shuttered without water on Friday.

Firefighters could be seen pacing the neighborhood on Friday night, passing out cases of bottled water.

There is another free bottled water distribution event happening Saturday morning from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at Sketchbook Brewing at 4901 Main Street in Skokie.

