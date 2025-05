Turning frustration into inspiration: Little Love Tees

A local mom, Gemma Korus, turned her frustration into inspiration for a business, Little Love Tees, making shirts for kids to play in while wearing.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A local mom turned her frustration into inspiration for a new business.

Gemma Korus couldn't find toddler tees she liked. After losing her job in 2022, she started designing her own shirts. Little Love Tees was born. Korus made her first sale less than a year later.

She tries to design high-quality, comfortable shirts that are easy for kids to play in while wearing.

This summer, you may spot Little Love Tees at farmers markets.