Small plane makes emergency landing in Will County, sheriff says

WILL COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A pilot made an emergency landing in the south suburbs on Tuesday morning.

At about 7:59 a.m. multiple people called 911 regarding an emergency landing near Monee Township.

The pilot, a 36-year-old man, had left Hamilton Airport in Butler County, Ohio, according to the Will County Sheriff's Office.

While flying officials said he forgot to switch his fuel tank over to his reserve and had to make an emergency landing because he was running out of fuel.

The sheriff's office said he was flying a Skyhawk type aircraft.

It is unclear if the pilot was seriously injured. It is unclear if there is damage to the plan.

The FAA is investigating.