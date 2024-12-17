24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Small plane makes emergency landing in Will County, sheriff says

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, December 17, 2024 3:24PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

WILL COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A pilot made an emergency landing in the south suburbs on Tuesday morning.

At about 7:59 a.m. multiple people called 911 regarding an emergency landing near Monee Township.

The pilot, a 36-year-old man, had left Hamilton Airport in Butler County, Ohio, according to the Will County Sheriff's Office.

While flying officials said he forgot to switch his fuel tank over to his reserve and had to make an emergency landing because he was running out of fuel.

The sheriff's office said he was flying a Skyhawk type aircraft.

It is unclear if the pilot was seriously injured. It is unclear if there is damage to the plan.

The FAA is investigating.

