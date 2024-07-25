Smash-and-grab burglars target Lincoln Park business for 4th time, manager says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Surveillance video captured thieves breaking into a Lincoln Park business early Wednesday.

A manager at Butcher and the Burger said it's the fourth time the restaurant business has been targeted.

The smash-and-grab burglary happened just before 3:30 a.m. near West Armitage Avenue and North Kenmore Avenue.

Chicago police confirm that officers responded and found broken glass, but no one was inside.

The owner of the business had not yet filed a police report when ABC7 reached out to CPD.