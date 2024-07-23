Chicago police investigating smash-and-grab burglary at Lincoln Park vape shop

Chicago police are investigating a smash-and-grab burglary at Mr. Vape and Smoke Shop in Lincoln Park Tuesday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four burglars smashed into a Lincoln Park vape shop Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.

The burglary occurred at Mr. Vape and Smoke Shop in the 2200-block of North Lincoln Avenue at about 3:22 a.m.

Surveillance video shows the suspects break the glass with a sledgehammer, then once inside, one person goes straight for the cash register. The video shows others start to take items from the store shelves.

The store owner said he has been battling these kinds of break-ins over and over again. He said he feels discouraged.

"These things happening like every other day and every other month...the business is already struggling and these robberies are like crazy," owner Majie Muhammad said.

Police said the burglars took off in a vehicles. Police did not say if the burglary is connected to any other incidents.

No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.