Lions Den Candle Company is selling the sweet smell of summer

Lions Den Candle Company has more than two dozen scents sold online and the Rehoboth Beach Farmer's Market this summer.

REHOBOTH BEACH, Delaware -- Jacob Anthony is the owner and CEO of The Lions Den Candle Company in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

Anthony makes handcrafted soy candles, diffusers, wax melts and soaps.

He started in 2020, making candles as gifts with his new additional time working remotely.

As the demand for his candles grew, he turned his hobby into a business with the help of his husband Tony Zacchei.

In 2021, The Lions Den Candle Company became Jacob's full-time business.

During the summer, The Lions Den Candle Company sells products at the Rehoboth Beach Farmer's Market and during the winter at Philadelphia's Christmas Village.

Jacob has more than two dozen scents that can be bought on his website and at The Rehoboth Beach Farmer's Market this summer.

Lions Den Candle Company| Instagram | Facebook