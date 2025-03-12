Snoop Dogg to perform at Illinois State Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Rapper Snoop Dogg will perform at the Illinois State Fair this summer.

He'll be there on Wednesday, August 13. Tickets go on sale this Saturday at 10 a.m.

"We are excited to bring Snoop Dogg back to Springfield and the Illinois State Fair," said Illinois Department of Agriculture Director Jerry Costello II. "We know from past experience that he is a crowd favorite with incredible energy."

The cost for tickets are:

Tier 3: $85

Tier 2: $90

Tier 1: $110

Track: $125

Blue Ribbon Zone : $165

A $30 Pre-Show Party ticket is offered as an additional upgrade for all paid concerts.

The State fair runs from August 7-17 in Springfield.

