Soap Chat: Getting to know General Hospital's 'Josslyn Jacks'

In the latest 'SoapChat' feature on ABC 7 Eyewitness News 7 a.m. streaming newscast, with Tracy Butler and Diane Pathieu learned about Eden McCoy, who plays 'Josslyn Jacks' on General Hospital. McCoy's character on the daytime drama is no stranger to playing grief and heartbreak. She spoke about her years of experience on General Hospital with Butler and Pathieu.

'SoapChat' is showcased on Thursdays during the digital live newscast. You can watch General Hospital weekdays at 2 p.m. on ABC 7.

